Climate change: Ed Miliband says UK needs to be on 'war footing'
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video

Climate change: Ed Miliband says 'UK needs to be on 'war footing'

The British government needs to be on a "war footing" to tackle climate change, ex-Labour leader Ed Miliband has said.

He was speaking to the Today programme ahead of The Institute of Public Policy Research launching its new Environmental Justice Commission of which he is a co-chair.

  • 30 Apr 2019
Go to next video: Climate change: Poor most vulnerable