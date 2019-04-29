Tracing social media election ‘dark’ adverts

Media player
Social media: Facebook and Google roles in UK elections
Tech giants, such as Facebook and Google, are set to play a huge role in the next UK general election.
But how much do voters know about the political advertising that comes up in their timelines, and who funds them?
Joey D’Urso from BBC Politics investigates.
UK viewers can watch the full programme for 30 days from transmission.
29 Apr 2019
