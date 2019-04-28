Lewis on Tory European election campaign
Conservative Party chairman Brandon Lewis has declined to say when the Tories will launch their European Parliament election campaign.

Several parties have launched their campaigns already but Mr Lewis told the BBC his focus was on next week's local elections.

Speaking to Mishal Husain on The Andrew Marr Show, he said the party's "first priority" was to not have to fight them.

