Campbell's warning to Labour over Brexit vote
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video

Alastair Campbell warns Labour over Brexit referendum

Alastair Campbell says he would find it difficult to vote Labour in the European elections if the party does not pledge to hold a referendum on the Brexit deal.

Tony Blair's former director of communications, a supporter of the People's Vote campaign, told Nick Robinson's Political Thinking Podcast that it would be an "error of catastrophic proportions" for Labour not to give the public the final say.

  • 26 Apr 2019