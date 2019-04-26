Brexit changing Conservative Party membership?
Brexit: Conservative Party members leaving and joining

The Brexit issue has seen some Tories leave their party, and members joining amid claims of infiltration from a so-called purple wave.

For Politics Live, John Owen reports on the moves to oust Greg Clark MP in Tunbridge Wells, who has faced a vote of no confidence.

