Brexit: Pamela Anderson calls for a 'more democratic EU'
The EU must change if it wants to win over those who voted for Brexit, said Pamela Anderson. She called for a grassroots movement to "demand a more democratic EU"
In a personal film for BBC1's This Week, the actor and activist said: "We should understand Brexit not as a rejection of Europe, but as a rejection of its political class."
UK viewers can watch the debate that followed her film, and the whole programme via iPlayer for 12 months
26 Apr 2019
