Pamela Anderson calls for a 'more democratic EU'
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video

Brexit: Pamela Anderson calls for a 'more democratic EU'

The EU must change if it wants to win over those who voted for Brexit, said Pamela Anderson. She called for a grassroots movement to "demand a more democratic EU"

In a personal film for BBC1's This Week, the actor and activist said: "We should understand Brexit not as a rejection of Europe, but as a rejection of its political class."

UK viewers can watch the debate that followed her film, and the whole programme via iPlayer for 12 months

  • 26 Apr 2019
Go to next video: Brexit changing Conservative Party membership?