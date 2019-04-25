Corbyn: Fare rises must end
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video

Jeremy Corbyn: I want to see an end to high bus fares

Labour leader Jeremy Corbyn says he wants to see an end to "the process of rapidly increasing train and bus fares".

Speaking to the BBC, he said "proper" investment in the bus networks would lead to higher usage.

  • 25 Apr 2019
Go to next video: The bus you board for a chat