Huawei leak could prompt criminal investigation, says minister
Culture Secretary Jeremy Wright says he "cannot exclude the possibility of a criminal investigation" after high-level discussions about the UK using Huawei technology were leaked.
It is believed a decision to approve the supply of equipment by the Chinese telecoms firm for the UK's new 5G data network was taken at a meeting of the government's National Security Council.
One senior minister told BBC political editor Laura Kuenssberg that leaking the conversations was "extraordinary...the security council is the holy of holies".
25 Apr 2019
