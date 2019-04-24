What is the government doing after Lyra McKee murder?
PMQs: Thornberry and Lidington on Lyra McKee murder

As mourners were arriving at the funeral of journalist Lyra McKee in Belfast, her murder was raised was at PMQs in Westminster.

Labour's Emily Thornberry asked Conservative David Lidington what the government was doing to protect "Northern Ireland from a return to terror", and he appealed for people to come forward with information.

