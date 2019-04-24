EU 'committed' to 'alternative' NI border plans

Media player
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video
PMQs: Thornberry and Lidington on Irish border and backstop
Emily Thornberry said a customs union was the only solution to issues over the post-Brexit Irish border.
And she quoted from a reported leaked government document saying the UK had a "poor track record" on new technology.
Cabinet Office Minister David Lidington said £20m has been earmarked by the UK government, while the EU was committed to bringing in “alternative arrangements" by 2020 to the Irish border backstop plan.
