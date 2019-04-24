Video

Emily Thornberry claimed the UK government was "going to spend millions" giving Donald Trump the "red carpet, golden carriage carpet" for his state visit in June.

But she said it could all be a "giant waste of taxpayers' money" with warnings of no US-UK trade deal unless the Irish border issue was solved.

Cabinet Office Minister David Lidington told her to put "principle and the national interest ahead of party advantage", as the pair teased each other about leadership ambitions.

