Widdecombe: 'Whole nation fed up to back teeth'
Former Tory MP Ann Widdecombe says she is standing for the Brexit Party in the European elections out of "total frustration" with how the government has handled the UK's exit from the EU.

She told BBC News that Parliament "is beyond parody" and "the whole nation is fed up to the back teeth".

  • 24 Apr 2019