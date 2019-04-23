MPs fall silent for Sri Lanka attack victims

Media player
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video
Sri Lanka attacks: Parliament falls silent in tribute to victims
MPs observe a minute's silence in tribute to the victims of the Sri Lankan bombings on Easter Sunday.
-
23 Apr 2019
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
- Share this with Email
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with WhatsApp
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
-
Share
Share this withThese are external links and will open in a new window
-
-
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
-
-
-
Copy this linkhttps://www.bbc.co.uk/news/av/uk-politics-48032080/sri-lanka-attacks-parliament-falls-silent-in-tribute-to-victimsRead more about sharing.
These are external links and will open in a new window