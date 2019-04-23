Miliband: UK should declare climate emergency

Media player
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video
Climate change: Miliband says UK should declare emergency
Ed Miliband has called on the energy minister to persuade Theresa May to declare a “climate emergency” in the UK.
The former Labour leader asked Claire Perry about the Extinction Rebellion protests in London over the last week, saying it was "no wonder" activists were taking such a stand given the seriousness of the threat.
Teenage environmental activist Greta Thunberg was watching from the public gallery in the Commons.
23 Apr 2019
