Change UK launches European election campaign
Change UK - which wants a second Brexit referendum - has launched its campaign for next month's European Parliamentary elections.

Interim leader Heidi Allen says 3,700 people offered to stand as candidates.

The party - formerly called The Independent Group - unveiled its candidates, including Rachel Johnson - sister of Boris - and former BBC correspondent Gavin Esler.

  • 23 Apr 2019
