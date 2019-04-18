Brexit: UK needs ‘bipartisan co-operation’

Video

Germany's Vice Chancellor and Finance Minister, Olaf Scholz, has said that he hopes the UK is "taking the necessary decisions” to reach agreement on Brexit.

The UK did not have the "experience of bipartisan co-operation,” but would need to develop it to reach a settlement on leaving the European Union, Mr Scholz told BBC Hardtalk’s Stephen Sackur.

The uncertainty over Brexit and tensions between the US and China were causing difficulties for the global economy, he said.

