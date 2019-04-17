Media player
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video
Ed Davey: 'Losing both parents meant I grew up early'
Liberal Democrat MP Ed Davey has opened up about losing both his parents when he was a child.
Mr Davey's father died when he was four, and his mother when he was 15.
Speaking to BBC Radio 5 Live’s Clare McDonnell, the former cabinet minister explained how he had to “grow up early” because of what had happened.
17 Apr 2019
