Burgon: I don't recall Zionism remarks

Labour MP Richard Burgon has said he “regrets” saying Zionism is the "enemy of peace", after a video emerged of him making the comments.

In a BBC interview recorded last year, Mr Burgon denied that he had made the comments, following newspaper reports in 2016 that he had made them.

But video footage posted on social media shows Mr Burgon saying: "The enemy of the Palestinian people are Zionists, and Zionism is the enemy of peace and the enemy of the Palestinian people."

Journalist Iggy Ostanin, who released the video, said the footage was from 2014.