Amber Rudd: Leadership bid is ‘entirely possible’
Work and Pensions Secretary Amber Rudd has told BBC Radio 5 Live that it is “entirely possible” that she will launch a bid for the Conservative Party leadership once Theresa May steps down, adding “I don’t rule it out”.

Speaking to Emma Barnett, Ms Rudd said: “I have kept the door slightly ajar" when asked about succeeding the prime minister.

  • 16 Apr 2019