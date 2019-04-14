Lidington: Parties 'testing ways' to move forward

Media player
Brexit: Goverment and opposition 'testing ways' to move forward, says Lidington
Senior cabinet minister David Lidington has said the government and the opposition are "testing ways" to move forward on acceptable future customs arrangements with the EU.
Read more: Cross-party talks at delicate stage, says Lidington
14 Apr 2019
