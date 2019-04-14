Media player
Gerard Batten: Tommy Robinson 'not far right'
UKIP leader Gerard Batten has defended his decision to to appoint the former English Defence League (EDL) leader Tommy Robinson as an adviser.
Speaking to the BBC's Andrew Marr, he said Mr Robinson was "not far right" and "doesn't have far-right views".
See the full interview on The Andrew Marr Show on the BBC iPlayer.
14 Apr 2019
