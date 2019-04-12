Farage: No more Mr Nice Guy
Brexit Party launch: Farage on 'democratic revolution'

Launching his new Brexit Party in Coventry, the ex-leader of UKIP Nigel Farage told an audience there would be "no more Mr Nice Guy".

He said he was angry, and was fighting for a "democratic revolution in British politics".

