How age affects political voting patterns

Almost half of Conservative voters are 65 or older, research for Onward, a right-leaning think tank, has found.
Onward director Will Tanner, also a former adviser to Theresa May, spoke about the "skewing" of Tory supporters towards older age, while the Guardian's Jessica Elgot looked at the different pattern for Labour.
12 Apr 2019
