Tory MP asks PM: Will she PM resign?
Brexit: Tory MP Bill Cash calls on Theresa May to resign

Conservative MP and Brexiteer Sir Bill Cash asked if the prime minister appreciated the "anger her abject surrender prompted across the country" over her Brexit policy, and whether she would resign.

Theresa May replied: "I think you know the answer to that."

  • 11 Apr 2019
