Rees-Mogg: Halloween deadline is symbolic

Media player
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video
Rees-Mogg: There is symbolism in Halloween Brexit deadline
When asked about delaying Brexit to 31 October, Conservative MP Jacob Rees-Mogg said: "I don't think it's a good idea and it's not delivering on the referendum result."
"People expected to leave on 29 March and here we are heading towards Halloween. There is some symbolism in that, I think," he said.
The Brexiteer also said he was not involved in any efforts to remove Theresa May as leader of the Conservative Party.
-
11 Apr 2019
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
- Share this with Email
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with WhatsApp
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
-
Share
Share this withThese are external links and will open in a new window
-
-
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
-
-
-
Copy this linkhttps://www.bbc.co.uk/news/av/uk-politics-47895232/rees-mogg-there-is-symbolism-in-halloween-brexit-deadlineRead more about sharing.
These are external links and will open in a new window