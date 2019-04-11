Media player
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video
Brexit extension: What just happened?
European Union leaders have granted the UK a six-month extension to Brexit until 31 October, after five hours of talks in Brussels.
But how did this happen? BBC Brussels Reporter Adam Fleming explains all.
-
11 Apr 2019
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
- Share this with Email
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with WhatsApp
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
-
Share
Share this withThese are external links and will open in a new window
-
-
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
-
-
-
Copy this linkRead more about sharing.
These are external links and will open in a new window