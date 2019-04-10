May and Merkel share a laugh over an iPad
Theresa May and Angela Merkel shared a laugh looking at an iPad owned by the German Chancellor at the start of the EU summit.

BBC political editor Laura Kuenssberg later tweeted that the two were comparing photos of them wearing similar jackets.

  • 10 Apr 2019