Is May embarrassed to ask EU for Brexit delay?
Ahead of meeting EU leaders, the UK PM was asked what she would do if they would only grant a long extension.

Theresa May is asking for Article 50 to be extended until June 30, but there are reports the other 27 EU states will only offer a longer delay at Wednesday's summit in Brussels.

Mr May told the BBC's Laura Kuenssberg that she was looking to leave the EU in a "smooth and orderly way", and that could still happen by May 22.

  • 10 Apr 2019
