Media player
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video
'EU has control of Brexit' - Barclay
The Brexit secretary has acknowledged that the EU now has control of the Brexit process.
Stephen Barclay blamed the British Parliament for not supporting the prime minister's Brexit plan: "Parliament is refusing to honour the result of the referendum."
Another Brexit delay will have to be approved by the other 27 EU nations in a summit taking place in Brussels on Wednesday.
-
10 Apr 2019
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
- Share this with Email
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with WhatsApp
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
-
Share
Share this withThese are external links and will open in a new window
-
-
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
-
-
-
Copy this linkhttps://www.bbc.co.uk/news/av/uk-politics-47881089/brexit-secretary-stephen-barclay-admits-eu-has-control-of-processRead more about sharing.
These are external links and will open in a new window