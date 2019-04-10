Media player
PM asked to meet climate change protesters
Green MP Caroline Lucas said the prime minister was the only party leader not to meet a group of climate change protesters, and asked her to meet 16-year-old Swedish climate activist Greta Thunberg who will be in the UK next month.
Theresa May said she heard "young people often", and her government had a "fine record" on climate change.
10 Apr 2019
