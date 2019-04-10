Media player
Corbyn: Cuts to Swindon, more money for Surrey
Jeremy Corbyn compared spending in Surrey and Swindon when he asked the prime minister about child poverty levels.
But Theresa May said average spending power per home was higher in the more deprived council areas and levels, and spoke about fuel duty, the national minimum wage and tax cuts.
10 Apr 2019
