MP: Use Brexit money for schools and tax cuts
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video

MP: Use Brexit money for schools and tax cuts

Extending Brexit by a year could see a monthly £1bn cost to UK taxpayer, said Conservative MP Henry Smith who had his own ideas of how to spend the money.

Theresa May said the UK could have left the EU by now, if her deal had been agreed.

Political updates in text, video and images

  • 10 Apr 2019
Go to next video: MPs question May over police funding