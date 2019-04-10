SNP asks PM: Yes or no to new referendum
The prime minister was asked if the Conservative-Labour talks to reach a Brexit solution have involved the offer of a new referendum.

Theresa May said her position "has not changed" but SNP Westminster leader Ian Blackford said she did not give him a yes-no answer as he requested.

