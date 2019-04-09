Media player
Boothroyd: 'Nobody voted for this mess'
Former Commons speaker Betty Boothroyd speaks at a People's Vote rally and says "nobody voted for this mess".
"I blame the charlatans who peddled the falsehoods that [Brexit] would be easy. I wouldn't trust them to run my bath, let alone the country."
09 Apr 2019
