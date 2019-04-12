Radical left asks: On the brink of civil war?

Video

Since Jeremy Corbyn became leader of the Labour party in 2015, the British left has undergone a dramatic reinvention.

In a personal film for Politics Live, Ash Sarkar from Novara Media in the UK interviewed her political hero, the philosopher Franco ‘Bifo’ Berardi.

A key member of the Autonomia movement in 1970s’ Italy, Mr Berardi calls for a radical re-think of technology and work, so that people can have more time to do the things they enjoy.

And he said Mr Corbyn should call for a new EU referendum as a "declaration of war against against neo-liberal Europe”.

