'I may be sacked for people's vote'
A Conservative MP has said he could lose his government role for speaking in favour of a people's vote, which is against party policy.
Huw Merriman, who is parliamentary private secretary to the Chancellor Philip Hammond, told the Today programme that "it's politics of the madhouse".
09 Apr 2019
