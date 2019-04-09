Huw Merriman: 'I may be sacked for people's vote'
'I may be sacked for people's vote'

A Conservative MP has said he could lose his government role for speaking in favour of a people's vote, which is against party policy.

Huw Merriman, who is parliamentary private secretary to the Chancellor Philip Hammond, told the Today programme that "it's politics of the madhouse".

