'I'm just trying to save my daughter's life'
Campaigner Emma Appleby travelled to the Netherlands to purchase medical cannabis for her daughter Teagan, who has a rare and severe form of epilepsy causing up to 300 seizures a day.

But the drugs, costing £4,500, were confiscated when the Kent family landed at Southend Airport at the weekend.

Access to medicinal cannabis was legalised in the last year but people have struggled to secure prescriptions in the UK.

Greg Dawson reports for Politics Live.

  • 08 Apr 2019
