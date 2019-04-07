Labour 'might vote to revoke'

Video

Rebecca Long-Bailey, speaking on the BBC’s Andrew Marr show, has said the Labour Party would “consider very, very strongly” voting to revoke Article 50 to avoid a no-deal Brexit.

The shadow business secretary said that Labour would “keep all options in play to keep no deal off the table”.

She said that they were yet to see the compromise proposals from the government in order to agree anything, saying “we have to see the government move their red lines” but that she was “hopeful that will change in the coming days”.