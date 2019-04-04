Barclay: no guarantee UK won't vote in EU elections
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video

Barclay: no guarantee UK won't vote in EU elections

Responding to a question from Labour's Emma Lewell-Buck, Brexit Secretary Stephen Barclay says "there is no guarantee the UK would not participate in European parliamentary elections".

He said it should be clear to MPs that "asking the public to hold elections for an organisation we are meant to have left would damage trust in politics".

  • 04 Apr 2019