Angry man slams door at BBC reporter

Video

A man slammed his door in the face of a Conservative council candidate while canvassing and being recorded by a BBC reporter. The man branded the Conservatives as "disgraceful".

He shouted: ""No chance, after the mess they've left us in, you've gotta be joking, disgraceful, the lot of you."

BBC Radio 4 Today programme's Ross Hawkins was interviewing people in Somerset about the upcoming local elections.

A full list of candidates in the local elections in South Somerset will be available on the council’s website.