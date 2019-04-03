Brexit 'article of faith' - Cox
Attorney General Geoffrey Cox says he is "confident" that Brexit will happen and "completely convinced" the UK must leave the EU.

In an interview with BBC political editor Laura Kuenssberg, he says once the UK has "reached the open sea, we can chart our own course".

