David Jones: is Corbyn still 'not fit to govern'?
Conservative Brexiteer David Jones asks if it is still the opinion of the prime minister that Jeremy Corbyn is not fit to govern the UK.
Prime Minister Theresa May says: "I do not think that the Labour Party should be in government."
03 Apr 2019
