Corbyn welcomes cross-party talks at PMQs
Labour leader Jeremy Corbyn welcomes the opportunity for cross-party talks with the government on Brexit, but criticises domestic policy in the UK, including the current rates of poverty in the country.
Prime Minister Theresa May says that no-one in government wants to see poverty rise.
03 Apr 2019
