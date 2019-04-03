Brexit vote tied in Commons
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video

Brexit vote tied in Commons

A vote in the House of Commons has been defeated by one vote after the Speaker John Bercow cast the deciding ballot.

MPs were voting on a motion to hold more indicative votes on alternative plans for Brexit but the result was tied with 310 votes for and 310 against.

Mr Bercow then voted "no" in accordance with precedent.

  • 03 Apr 2019