PM 'unwise' to allow Labour to run Brexit
Conservative MP Jacob Rees-Mogg said he "doubted the wisdom" of Theresa May seeking to extend the Brexit process and to hold talks with Labour leader Jeremy Corbyn.
"To allow Labour to run Brexit and to decide you would rather be supported by a Marxist than your own party is unwise," the head of the pro-Brexit European Research Group (ERG) added.
02 Apr 2019
