Media player
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video
PM’s Corbyn offer 'bitterly disappointing'
Former Foreign Secretary Boris Johnson said involving Labour leader Jeremy Corbyn in the final stages of the Brexit process would result in the UK staying in the customs union.
He argued that would mean the UK losing control over "huge areas of law making".
"Brexit is becoming soft to the point of disintegration," he said.
-
02 Apr 2019
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
- Share this with Email
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with WhatsApp
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
-
Share
Share this withThese are external links and will open in a new window
-
-
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
-
-
-
Copy this linkhttps://www.bbc.co.uk/news/av/uk-politics-47794675/boris-johnson-pm-s-offer-to-corbyn-bitterly-disappointingRead more about sharing.
These are external links and will open in a new window