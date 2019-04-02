PM’s Corbyn offer 'bitterly disappointing'
Former Foreign Secretary Boris Johnson said involving Labour leader Jeremy Corbyn in the final stages of the Brexit process would result in the UK staying in the customs union.

He argued that would mean the UK losing control over "huge areas of law making".

"Brexit is becoming soft to the point of disintegration," he said.

