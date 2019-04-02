May: I will try to agree plan with Corbyn

Video

Prime Minister Theresa May says she will seek a further extension to Article 50, under which the UK is due to leave the EU on 12 April.

She offered to sit down with Labour leader Jeremy Corbyn to formulate a deal that both sides in parliament could agree to.

She said if it wasn't possible to agree, they could choose a series of options to put to the House.

Mrs May added that the options will have to be in a Bill that passes before 22 May so "the UK need not take part in European parliamentary elections".