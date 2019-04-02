Media player
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video
Barnier: 'No-deal Brexit has become more likely'
The EU's chief Brexit negotiator, Michel Barnier, has said it has become more likely that the UK will leave the European Union without a Brexit deal.
Mr Barnier was speaking at an event in Brussels after MPs rejected four alternative options to Theresa May's Withdrawal Agreement.
Read more: MPs reject all Brexit options again
-
02 Apr 2019
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
- Share this with Email
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with WhatsApp
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
-
Share
Share this withThese are external links and will open in a new window
-
-
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
-
-
-
Copy this linkRead more about sharing.
These are external links and will open in a new window