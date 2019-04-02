Barnier: 'No-deal Brexit has become more likely'
The EU's chief Brexit negotiator, Michel Barnier, has said it has become more likely that the UK will leave the European Union without a Brexit deal.

Mr Barnier was speaking at an event in Brussels after MPs rejected four alternative options to Theresa May's Withdrawal Agreement.

  • 02 Apr 2019
