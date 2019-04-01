PM's deal 'seen as too much of a compromise'
Brexit Secretary Steve Barclay tells MPs Theresa May's deal has been "seen as too much of a compromise" to those who want a "purity of Brexit" and some who "don't want to leave at all"

  • 01 Apr 2019