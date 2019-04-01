Media player
MPs reject all Brexit options again
None of the four Brexit options put forward by MPs was backed in a series of indicative votes.
The options were for a Common Market 2.0, a customs union with the EU, a confirmatory public vote and parliamentary supremacy.
01 Apr 2019
